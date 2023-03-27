WWE Could Introduce A New World Championship Design Following WrestleMania 39

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes has teased the return of the “Winged Eagle” WWE title belt design if he defeats Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H is believed to have “approved” a new design for the world championship title, which could be introduced after WrestleMania 39. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport the following:

“There’s a new belt. I don’t know for sure if it’s getting a new name. I don’t know if one of the titles is going away, but there’s a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked.”

