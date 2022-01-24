WWE Could Push Back Date Of Money In The Bank Event

WWE is slated to hold the Money in the Bank event on July 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the UFC announced tonight they would be holding a PPV event in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on this same night.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted on Twitter that WWE does have a hold on the stadium for July 3rd and they could move the show back by a night.

“I’m told there’s unlikely to be a conflict as WWE also has a hold on Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3. With the Independence Day holiday on Monday, it looks like it will all be sorted by the time Money in the Bank tickets go on sale and there will be pretty big weekend there”

I'm told there's unlikely to be a conflict as WWE also has a hold on Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3. With the Independence Day holiday on Monday, it looks like it will all be sorted by the time Money in the Bank tickets go on sale and there will be pretty big weekend there https://t.co/LPMmOnNqGs — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2022