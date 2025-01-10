WWE Creative Discussing Malakai Black Amid AEW Departure Rumors

As WWE gears up for the road to WrestleMania, the company might soon welcome back a former star, Malakai Black, whose potential return has been the subject of increasing speculation. Black’s future with AEW appears uncertain, with multiple reports suggesting he may be parting ways with the promotion.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported: “PWInsider.com is told by several sources that Black is believed to be leaving the company and that he is expected to be a free agent sometime in the area of February/March. Black is still technically under contract, but those we have spoken with believe he is done with any future appearances.”

This aligns with earlier reports from Fightful Select, which noted that many within AEW believed Black was either finishing up or had already concluded his time with the company. AEW CEO Tony Khan previously stated that Black was under contract until 2027, but Black’s status has become increasingly ambiguous. Despite still being listed on AEW’s official website, insiders suggest his time with the promotion is effectively over.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter echoed these sentiments, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Black’s departure. Meltzer wrote: “It’s been reported elsewhere, and one person close to the situation said they were confirming it to us but when we asked officially there was neither a confirmation nor a denial. Nobody expects him back.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Meltzer noted that WWE’s creative team has recently been discussing Black, suggesting that plans for his return may already be in motion. He stated: “That’s been the case for a while, but evidently there has been talk in WWE creative about him of late.”

Notably, Black was one of the AEW talents reportedly contacted by WWE in the early days of Triple H’s tenure overseeing main roster creative. If the reports prove accurate, Black could rejoin WWE as early as this spring, providing a major boost to the roster as the company prepares for its biggest event of the year.