WWE has announced special Crown Jewel for Thursday morning on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The Ultimate Crown will air at 10am ET as a Crown Jewel preview, and a special look at the finals of the Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments. WWE will then air the one-hour Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show at 11am ET.

The Crown Jewel main card will then begin at 12pm ET, live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.