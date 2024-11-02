WWE and Riyadh Season return in Saudi Arabia today.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down this afternoon, with the “Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel 2024” pre-show starting at 11am EST. / 8am PST., leading into the premium live event starting at 1/12c from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for today’s show is Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Meta-Four vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven for the Women’s tag titles, LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. title, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Bronson Reed, Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Crown Jewel Women’s title, and Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Crown Jewel Men’s title.

Featured below are complete WWE Crown Jewel results from Saturday, November 2, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am – 5pm.

WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS – NOVEMBER 2, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque starts things off as always. We then see a shot of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

The Riyadh Season signature quickly plays and then we shoot to the pre-show panel, where Cole, Corey Graves and Big E. welcome us to “Countdown To WWE Crown Jewel 2024.”

After they run down the lineup for today’s big show, we shoot to Cathy Kelley and others as part of the pre-show broadcast team, backstage for quick introductions. They shoot to a Joe Tessitore sit-down interview with GUNTHER.

When the Tessitore-GUNTHER sit-down chat wraps up, we head back to the pre-show panel, where Cole, Graves and Big E. weigh-in with their thoughts on the WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Championship showdown between GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes.

We see some arrival shots for the women’s talent involved in the four-way tag-team title tilt in today’s show. We then see the arrival of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who will be appearing later in the pre-show.