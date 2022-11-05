WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 5, 2022
The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins with a welcome from Jackie Redmond. At the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. We get a live shot from outside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans make their way inside. Redmond and the panel are now going over the Crown Jewel card. They have confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will be the main event. For the match, we use a video package.
We get video packages for the matches coming on today’s show
Today’s card is as follows:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
The Usos (c) vs. Brawling Brutes
Raw Women’s Title Last Woman Standing Match
Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Asuka & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Damage CTRL
Steel Cage Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
6 Man Tag Team Match
The OC vs. Judgment Day
Braun Strowman vs. Omos
Bray Wyatt makes an appearance