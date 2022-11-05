WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 5, 2022

The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins with a welcome from Jackie Redmond. At the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. We get a live shot from outside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans make their way inside. Redmond and the panel are now going over the Crown Jewel card. They have confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will be the main event. For the match, we use a video package.

We get video packages for the matches coming on today’s show

Today’s card is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos (c) vs. Brawling Brutes

Raw Women’s Title Last Woman Standing Match

Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Asuka & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Damage CTRL

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

6 Man Tag Team Match

The OC vs. Judgment Day

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance