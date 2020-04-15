WWE Cuts 3 Performance Center Coaches

Add WWE Performance Center coaches Serena Deeb, Kendo Kashin and Chris Guy (Ace Steel) to the list of wrestlers, creative writers, producers, referees and other talent released today by WWE, according to PWInsider.

The legendary Kashin from Japan was just signed back in August 2019. As noted earlier, more cuts are expected and it was reported by @Wrestlevotes that it’s believed the cuts will be “well into the hundreds” after all is said and done.

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made today by the company:

WRESTLERS:

* MJ Jenkins

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

COACHES:

* Serena Deeb

* Kendo Kashin

* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

OTHER ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams