WWE Day 1 No Longer Advertised by Arena, Replaced With Live Event

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has canceled their Day 1 premium live event. The show was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The venue is now advertising a live event that will take place a few days before Day 1. The arena is now advertising a live event on December 27th.

It was reported that the cancellation was due to the final Sunday Night Football game of the regular season airing on Peacock that day. There is no Premium Live Event scheduled between the Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets for the live event on October 28th. Although several RAW Superstars are scheduled to appear, it is a SmackDown-branded event. It has been announced that Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Bianca Belair will appear. Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, The Usos, and Rey Mysterio are also scheduled to appear on the card.