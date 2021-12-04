WWE Day 1 Opponents For Roman Reigns & The Usos Announced

The first SmackDown championship matches were announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV on tonight’s SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship vs. Brock Lesnar, and The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day.

WWE Day 1 takes place on New Years Day from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia. Here is the updated lineup-

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) vs. The New Day

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Big E (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Se

-Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

