WWE Day 1 PPV Preview For Tonight

WWE Day 1 PPV tonight at 7 PM EST, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta GA.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight-
–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar
–WWE Championship Fatal 4 Way: Big E (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan
–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs. Sami Zayn
–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The New Day
–RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits
-Edge vs. The Miz
-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
-Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (Pre-Show)
