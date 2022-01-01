WWE Day 1 PPV Preview For Tonight

PWMania.com will have live coverage of the WWE Day 1 PPV tonight at 7 PM EST, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta GA.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight-

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

–WWE Championship Fatal 4 Way: Big E (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan

–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs. Sami Zayn

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The New Day

–RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits

-Edge vs. The Miz

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

-Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (Pre-Show)

Stay tuned for more updates on WWE Day 1.