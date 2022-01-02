LIVE WWE DAY 1 RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Day 1 Results – January 1, 2022

– The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Miz interrupts the panel and he’s not happy about everyone laughing at how his wedding vow renewal ceremony was crashed by Edge. Miz goes on ranting about Edge and about how he has earned respect. Miz says he will beat Edge tonight, showing that not only has he earned respect from the fans, but he deserves it. He says Edge has just fueled his fire and backed him against a wall, and that’s when he thrives. He promises to dominate Edge because he is The Miz and he is awesome. Miz slams the mic down and walks off. Back from a break and we get a promo for Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Sonya Deville joins the panel to discuss the bout, and she also talks about feuding with Naomi, indicating there is more to come there.

Megan Morant is backstage with The New Day now. They cut royal promos and are confident about winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles tonight. Booker and JBL believe The Usos will retain. We see Kevin Owens arriving backstage as we go to another break. We see what led to Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss happening tonight and the panel discusses the match. Booker doesn’t like Moss’ ring name. We see MVP and Bobby Lashley arriving now. We get a video package on tonight’s RAW Tag Team Titles match, and Booker is looking for The Street Profits to defeat RK-Bro. We take another break.

Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

We go to ringside and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, and Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match. We go right to the ring and Mike Rome does the introductions as Ridge Holland and Sheamus make their entrances. Out next is Cesaro to a pop. He stops and waits for Ricochet, who also comes out to a pop. They head to the ring together as Sheamus and Holland look on.

The bell rings and Cesaro looks to start off with Sheamus but Sheamus talks some trash and says Holland is Cesaro’s replacement. Holland tags in and goes at it with Cesaro to start. Cesaro catches Holland in mid-air, holds him there, taunts Sheamus and then drops Holland into a backbreaker over his knee.

Ricochet tags in and Cesaro sends him into a pin onto Holland for a 2 count. Sheamus tags in and goes at it with Ricochet. Sheamus cuts off Ricochet’s momentum and levels him. Ricochet mounts a comeback and unloads. Ricochet with a sliding leg drop for a 2 count. Ricochet and Sheamus go at it. Holland is being checked on at ringside after suffering an apparent busted nose by Ricochet. Sheamus rocks Ricochet and nails another backbreaker. Sheamus keeps control and delivers another backbreaker, holding Ricochet over his knee and talking trash.

Ricochet looks to mount another comeback but Sheamus levels him for another 2 count. Sheamus keeps Ricochet grounded now. Cole says Holland may have a broken nose. We get a replay showing how he suffered a busted nose by Ricochet’s boot when Cesaro assisted Ricochet with the double team pin attempt when Ricochet first came in. Holland has been taken to the back and Sheamus is alone now.

Sheamus taunts Cesaro some and goes back to work on Ricochet. Sheamus delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now. Sheamus talks some trash about how he doesn’t even need a partner. Cole says Holland will not return to the match as he’s being treated for a broken nose.

Ricochet looks to turn it around and he finally nails a tornado DDT for a pop. Cesaro unloads and hits the uppercut train. Cesaro sends Sheamus to the floor, then runs around and smashes him into the barrier with a running uppercut. Cesaro plays to the crowd for a pop. Cesaro brings it back in and leaps from the top with a crossbody for a close 2 count. Cesaro plays to the crowd for the Cesaro Swing and now he swings Sheamus around for a big pop.

Cesaro goes for the Sharpshooter but Sheamus hangs on. Sheamus blocks the Gotch Neutralizer and levels Cesaro with a big knee. Ricochet breaks a pin up. Sheamus and Ricochet tangle to the floor. Sheamus blocks a kick from the apron and then drops Ricochet hard on the floor with a big White Noise. Sheamus returns to the ring and goes to the top but Cesaro rocks him in the air on the way down with a big uppercut. Sheamus kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Sheamus dodges Cesaro and Cesaro hits the ring post shoulder-first. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall to celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus poses in the corner and we go to another break.

– We go back to the panel and WWE Champion Big E is shown arriving to the venue. The panel goes over the card for tonight’s show and we get another break. We get one final discussion on tonight’s Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view opens up with a video package, narrated by rapper Quavo of The Migos. We’re live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes to a sold out venue. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee as The Migos’ “Straightenin” single plays in the background. Cole talks about how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, and how Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way. McAfee calls COVID a son of a bitch.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

We go right to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see recent happenings that led to this match as The Usos pose in the finger with their fingers in the air. Mike Rome does the introductions as The New Day comes out next – King Xavier Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston. Woods rides his throne out on a platform and they head to the ring together.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring for formal ring introductions. Woods plays to the Atlanta crowd and gets a pop then goes at it with Jimmy. Woods takes Jimmy down and grounds him. Kofi tags in and they double team Uso. Woods with a senton and Kofi with a splash for a 2 count. Uso fights back but Kofi trips him and goes to the top. Jey distracts from the apron but Kofi decks him. Jimmy takes advantage and knocks Kofi off the apron.

Jey clotheslines Kofi on the floor. Jimmy plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. Jimmy mounts Kofi back in the ring now, unloading with right hands. Jimmy with a back suplex and more showing off to the crowd. Jey comes in with some trash talking as the referee backs off, allowing Jimmy to land a cheap shot on Kofi. Jey works over Kofi now, delivering the Rikishi splash in the corner. Jey wastes too much time and Kofi rocks him out of the corner. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Woods off the apron, preventing a tag. Jimmy drags Kofi back to their corner and talks some trash for boos.

Jey tags back in for a quick double team. Kofi finally mounts some offense and drops Uso with a big DDT off a counter. Jimmy and Woods tag in at the same time for a pop. Woods unloads and superkicks Uso. Jimmy runs into a big boot. Woods with the Honor Roll clothesline. Woods takes out Jey and then goes at it with Jimmy, taking him down and kipping up for a pop. Woods grabs Jimmy for a big TKO off his shoulders but Jimmy kicks out.

Woods runs the ropes and dropkicks Jey through the ropes as he sacrifices himself. Jimmy rocks Woods at ringside. Jimmy brings it back in but Woods fights back. Jimmy with a big corkscrew off the top for a close 2 count. Jey tags in for a big double team pop-up Samoan Drop but Woods kicks out just in time. Jey shows some frustration now. Jey with some trash talking as fans rally for The New Day. Jey with a big right hand to the face. Woods fights back as they both trade huge strikes now in the middle of the ring.

Woods swings again but this time he levels Jey. Woods looks to make a tag and he does. Kofi goes to the top and nails a huge crossbody for a close 2 count. More back and forth now between the two. Kofi with the Boom Drop. Kofi plays to the crowd as fans continue to cheer him on. Jey blocks Trouble In Paradise. Jimmy tags in and hits a big splash off the top but it’s not enough. Fans go wild at the kick out.

Gable Steveson is sitting at ringside and he also gets hype for the kick out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jimmy charges but Kofi lands hard on his feet off a counter. Kofi’s knee goes out and Jimmy applies the single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Kofi finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold but Jimmy takes advantage of the 5 count. Jimmy drags Kofi to their corner and in comes Jey. Jey yells at Jimmy to do it again, as in hurt Kofi again.

Woods pulls Jimmy to the floor and sends him into the barrier, then the steel ring steps. Kofi takes advantage and rolls Jey for a close 2 count. Kofi immediately rolls Jey for another close 2 count. Kofi nails SOS for a third straight close pin attempt. Woods tags in and they double team Jey. Woods goes to the top while Kofi olds Jey in a backbreaker. Woods leaps and nails a stomp to the face for the pin but Jey kicks out just in time and the crowd, and Woods, can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Woods scoops Jey on his shoulders and tags in Kofi for the double team but Jey shoves Woods into the corner. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Kofi. Kofi then eats a double superkick. Jey tags in and goes to the top. Jimmy goes to the opposite corner. They hit the double Uso Splash on Kofi and Jey covers for the pin but somehow Woods leaps in out of nowhere to break it up.

The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling. Kofi and Jimmy take it to the floor but Kofi gets rocked. Jey counters Woods and in comes Jimmy. Kofi eats a big boot, then The Usos drop him with a 3D in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos regroup in the middle of the ring and pose with the titles as the music hits. Woods helps Kingston out of the ring as we go to replays. The Usos raise their fingers in the middle of the ring as the celebration continues. The New Day looks on from the ramp while backing away.

– Back from a break and Kevin Patrick is with WWE Champion Big E backstage. Patrick asks Big E if he’s worried about his odds now that tonight’s title defense has changed to a Fatal 5 Way. Big E jokes that this wasn’t on his New Year’s bingo card, but he’s ready for all of his opponents, including Brock Lesnar. Big E gets fired up and says he knows it won’t be easy tonight, but he will walk through fire and still be our WWE Champion.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Migos – Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. They talk about being WWE fans since they were kids, and tease that we may see them get involved in a match. They seem happy to be here tonight. McAfee plugs their album and their “Straightenin” single, which is the theme song for tonight’s pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss with Happy Baron Corbin. Corbin takes the mic and says he’s the happiest man alive because he’s rich and good looking, which really makes him stand out around here. Moss takes a shot at Atlanta with a joke, and Corbin tells him to kick another, this time insulting his opponent. Fans boo but Moss and Corbin are laughing. Moss says his opponent will fall so far off the map after tonight’s loss, he will have to change his name to Who McIntyre. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela.

The bell rings and they go at it with Corbin talking trash from ringside. They break from the corner and Moss rocks Drew, then applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Drew levels Moss with a stiff shoulder. McIntyre taunts Moss some. They go for a test of strength but Moss rocks Drew and beats him into the corner. The referee counts while Moss beats Drew down and laughs.

This just angers Drew. Drew launches Moss back into the corner and unloads. Drew levels Moss with a big chop. Drew with a bigger clothesline coming out of the corner. Fans cheer Drew on. McIntyre with a suplex from the mat for a 2 count. McIntyre with a stiff chop as Corbin looks on. McIntyre comes back and clotheslines Moss over the top rope to the floor.

Corbin tries to run interference at ringside to allow Moss an attack but it back-fires and Drew levels Moss at ringside with a big overhead suplex. They bring it back in and this time Corbin’s interference allows Moss to run Drew face-first into the ring post. Moss charges with a shoulder thrust in the corner, and another. Moss unloads and beats Drew down in the corner. Moss with a big suplex and another shoulder tackle. Moss grounds Drew now while Corbin looks on and taunts him in his face.

Moss charges in the corner and lands hard face-first into the turnbuckle as Drew moves. McIntyre with a Spinebuster. Drew with clotheslines and two big throws now. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a pop. Moss blocks the Futureshock DDT but Drew catches him in a big sitdown Spinebuster for a close 2 count. McIntyre with a chop into the corner. Moss counters but McIntyre leaps at him with a crossbody. Moss catches the crossbody, almost drops Drew but keeps him up, slams him into the corner, and then launches him into a big fall-away slam for a 2 count. Moss gets praised by the announcers for saving the sequence.

McIntyre with a backslide as Moss goes for a neckbreaker. McIntyre comes right back with a Futureshock DDT but Moss kicks out. Corbin cheers Moss on from ringside. Drew with a big chop in the corner. McIntyre takes Moss to the top now. McIntyre plays to the crowd and then goes for the big superplex. Moss fights back and prevents it. Moss with chops while they’re both on the top turnbuckle now. Moss turns McIntyre upside down but Drew powers up and launches Moss to the mat while still upside down.

Drew is on his feet now as fans cheer him on. Drew readies for the Claymore Kick but Moss kicks him to block it. They run the ropes and McIntyre nails a Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, McIntyre stands tall as the music hits and fans cheer him on. McIntyre poses in the corner now as Corbin stares him down from ringside. We go to replays. McIntyre makes his exit to a pop.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber stops Kevin Owens backstage, asking about Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match. Owens says it’s a travesty or a tragedy, whichever you want to pick. Owens says it never should’ve happened. Owens goes on about how Bobby Lashley and Lesnar were both added to the match when they didn’t belong. Owens looks forward to he and Seth Rollins working together and then dealing with the bully Lesnar. He mentions what Lesnar recently did to his best friend Sami Zayn. Owens talks about his back-up plan and says he’s going to talk to Rollins. He walks off and we go to another break.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro

Back from the break and out first come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to ringside and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle, who is riding his scooter. Orton and Riddle stop at the entrance-way and wave to the back. Out comes The Migos – Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. RK-Bro heads to the ring with rappers. They all pose in the corners and The Migos get a hometown pop. The Migos take their seats at ringside next to the announce table, behind a mini set of velvet ropes.

The bell rings and Dawkins starts off with Riddle. They give each other a fist bump of respect. Riddle applies a headlock to start. Dawkins levels Riddle with a big shoulder. The Profits taunt The Migos it appears. Ford tags in and levels Riddle, then does push-ups before making a 2 count. Dawkins tags back in and the two teams face off. Orton goes at it with Dawkins now. Dawkins with a big shoulder to level Orton. The Profits taunt Orton and pose now, mocking him.

Orton and Dawkins lock back up. Orton runs the ropes and goes for the RKO but Dawkins blocks it. Dawkins is a little terrified in the corner. Orton and The Migos share a show of respect. Ford tags back in and talks some trash to Orton. Orton locks up with Ford and Ford takes it to the corner. The referee counts and Ford backs away but then delivers a stiff chop as Riddle looks on. Ford mocks Orton and turns around to a thumb to the eye as the referee wasn’t looking.

Orton levels Ford with a perfect dropkick for a 2 count. Orton stomps on Ford and in comes Riddle for the double team. Riddle covers Ford for a 2 count. Ford escapes a suplex from Riddle and in comes Dawkins. Riddle unloads on Dawkins in the corner with kicks. Dawkins and Riddle trade counters now. Dawkins levels him in the middle of the ring with The Silencer, but he’s slow to capitalize.

Ford tags back in and launches himself over the top rope for a 2 count to Riddle. Riddle tries to tag but Ford keeps him away from Orton. Ford drops Riddle and nails a stiff punt kick to the chest. Ford keeps control and hits a splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as Orton breaks it up. Dawkins tags in and rocks Riddle as Ford holds him. Riddle kicks out at 2. Riddle goes on fighting off both opponents for a few minutes. Orton finally tags in and nails a big snap powerslam.

The Migos get hype watching Orton unload on The Profits. Orton nails a double draping DDT to both challengers, right in front of The Migos, and they pop big. Orton drops down and pounds on the mat but Ford blocks the RKO and rolls him up for a close 2 count. Ford with an enziguri to knocks Orton to the apron. Dawkins stops Riddle as he runs in, nailing an Angle Slam. Riddle ends up knocking Dawkins off the apron with a step-up knee. Riddle with a punt kick to Dawkins. Riddle goes to springboard in but Ford knocks him out of the air. Ford and Orton are legal now as they go at it. The champs and Dawkins end up down on the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps over the ring post, taking the champs down at ringside for a pop.

Orton comes back in and rocks Ford, then takes him to the top for a superplex. Ford resists and headbutts Orton to the mat. Ford leaps off the top but has to roll through as Orton moves. Riddle runs in and blocks Ford, lifting him up and dropping him into a big double team RKO for a big pop. Orton covers Ford for the pin to win.

Winners: RK-Bro

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall as their music hits. The Migos return to the ring to celebrate with the champs. We go to replays. Orton and Riddle pose with their titles as the rappers also pose for the crowd. The Profits return to the ring and they shake hands with Orton and Riddle in a show of respect. The fans and Migos applaud everyone involved. Orton and Riddle raise the titles in the air and everyone poses together end the segment.

– Drew McIntyre is stopped by Megan Morant backstage. He talks about defeating Madcap Moss and says his jokes are bad, but he was a tough opponent. As for Happy Baron Corbin, he can handle himself and… Moss and Corbin suddenly attack McIntyre and beat him down. Drew fights back and delivers a Glasgow Kiss but a steel chair comes into play and McIntyre is taken back out. Corbin orders Moss to wrap the chair around Drew’s head, and Moss then slams a piece of rigging into it. Moss and Corbin retreat as officials call for help for McIntyre.

