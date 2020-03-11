WWE Day Of Documentary Preview For Super Showdown, WWE Tryouts Video

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel just released this video from the 2019 Winter Tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, which were held back in early December.
– A new WWE “Day Of” mini-documentary will premiere in the on-demand section of the WWE Network at 10am ET this coming Friday. The episode will give a behind-the-scenes look at the recent WWE Super ShowDown 2020 event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below is a preview for the special:
Go behind the scenes of #WWESSD on the next episode of #WWETheDayOf, available this Friday, exclusively on the award-winning @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/TxXTjm3pAV
