WWE Day Of Documentary Preview For Super Showdown, WWE Tryouts Video

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel just released this video from the 2019 Winter Tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, which were held back in early December.

– A new WWE “Day Of” mini-documentary will premiere in the on-demand section of the WWE Network at 10am ET this coming Friday. The episode will give a behind-the-scenes look at the recent WWE Super ShowDown 2020 event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below is a preview for the special: