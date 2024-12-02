WWE Debuts Interactive Light Show App For Fans At Tonight’s Raw

Tonight, WWE will try something new to improve the way their shows are presented. Fans in Everett, Washington, who are attending the show are asked to download the WWE Light Show app.

Fans are instructed to download the WWE Lightshow app from the Apple or Google Play store and hold their phones up when Lilian Garcia asks them to. The software will most likely light up the screen in a variety of colors. It’ll be interesting to see how everything appears tonight.

WWE has previously experimented with several ideas during house shows. Many years ago, they tested the waters with radios that function during the shows and let fans to hear the commentary. That never happened, but the company seems confident enough in the Light Show concept to test it on tonight’s live Raw broadcast.