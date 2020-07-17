WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, WWE “Day Of” Special Video Preview

– WWE has declared their quarterly dividend for 2020’s second quarter. The company sent out the following:

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2020 and the payment date will be September 25, 2020.

The dividend of $0.12 is the same as the first quarter of the year.

WWE will be reporting their second-quarter results on July 30th at 5PM EST.

– You can check out a new preview for WWE’s upcoming “Day Of” special below. This episode looks at this year’s Backlash pay-per-view event: