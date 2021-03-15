WWE Delaying On-Sale Date For WrestleMania 37 Tickets?

There are reports going around that WWE could be delaying the on-sale date for Wrestlemania 37 tickets which was originally scheduled for tomorrow. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that “WWE is dealing with a lot of different elements in regard to that weekend, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the sales pushed back a few days.”

Drew Baydala of SNE Network wrote the following about the situation:

Major news regarding #WrestleMania Tickets- I believe they will push back the on-sale date to Saturday, more information should be provided shortly. — Drew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) March 15, 2021

The WWE did send out presale inquiries for #WrestleMania which would lead you to believe they want to hold pre-sales opportunities for fans,etc. They have NOT pulled the plug on their full promotional material of tomorrow for a on-sale but I do believe it will be pushed back. — Drew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) March 15, 2021

Also the WWE deleted the videos of superstars hyping #WrestleMania tickets sales happening tomorrow. 🧐🧐 — Drew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) March 15, 2021