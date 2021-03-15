WWE Delaying On-Sale Date For WrestleMania 37 Tickets?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

There are reports going around that WWE could be delaying the on-sale date for Wrestlemania 37 tickets which was originally scheduled for tomorrow. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that “WWE is dealing with a lot of different elements in regard to that weekend, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the sales pushed back a few days.”

Drew Baydala of SNE Network wrote the following about the situation:

