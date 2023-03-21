WWE Delays Moving To Their New Corporate Headquarters

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is preparing to relocate its corporate headquarters from Titan Towers to 707 Washington Blvd in Stamford, CT, but the process has been slightly delayed. This has been in the works for years, but has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE planned to relocate its first group of employees to the new building this month, with the goal of having the company’s first divisions in place by the end of March.

The plan is to move their departments piece by piece to the new building as renovations in the new HQ are still ongoing, and the hope is to have the entire process completed by 2023 or early 2024, although WWE does not have a hard deadline for completion.

According to PWInsider.com, the first batch of employees will be relocated to the new building next month. The procedure was said to take place after WrestleMania week.

WWE has been headquartered in Titan Tower since 1985. WWE has filmed a variety of things at the headquarters over the years, including segments, show intros, a Super Bowl commercial, and the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matches.