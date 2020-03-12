WWE Denies Reports On Smackdown Airing At The PC This Week Because Of CoronaVirus

There are now conflicting reports on the status of Friday’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes.

It was reported on Wednesday night, via PWInsider, that Friday’s WWE TV tapings scheduled for the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan were being nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The report stated that this week’s SmackDown on FOX and this week’s 205 Live on the WWE Network would instead air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Besides the report from PWInsider, multiple readers in the Detroit area have reported that local news stated the same thing, but we’ve yet to see those local reports.

In an update, WWE issued a statement late tonight and denied that SmackDown in Detroit was being cancelled. They did say that they are putting contingency plans in place. The following statement was issued to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi:

“WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.”

WWE’s statement was issued within an hour of the original report on the cancellation. PWInsider’s original report noted that an official announcement on the change was to be released soon, but we got the aforementioned statement from WWE instead.