WWE Developmental Talent Tests Positive For CoronaVirus

A WWE NXT developmental talent has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. WWE Backstage reporter Ryan Satin noted on Twitter tonight that the developmental talent was last on site at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, June 9.

All WWE talent, production crew and employees who were on site at the same time will now be tested for COVID-19. Following the results of those tests, WWE plans to proceed with their normal schedule. There’s no word yet on who the talent who tested positive is, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the situation.

WWE’s Dr. Jeffrey Dugas issued the following statement on the positive test: “A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”