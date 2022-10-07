WWE Developmental Wrestlers Expected to Make Their TV Debuts Soon

As WWE continues to tweak the vision of NXT, it appears that some new faces may be in line to make their official WWE debut soon.

WWE has lost the bright colors of NXT 2.0 and dropped the name as they enter a new era, while reintroducing the black and gold colors and a new logo. They also changed the look of the show slightly because the LED Displays are different. With the cancellation of NXT UK, more talent from that brand has appeared on NXT television.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that several current developmental talents received their ring names, implying that they may be making their long-awaited TV debut based on what WWE has historically done.

Meltzer said, “A number of wrestlers in developmental were given new names this past week so it appears right now the plan is to debut them on television shortly because that’s usually how things are done.”

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA fighter, recently announced that she had received her name.