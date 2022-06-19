WWE Digitally Removes Sasha Banks Sign From Friday’s SmackDown

After she and Naomi walked out of a Monday Night RAW last month, WWE has continued to remove Sasha Banks from their programming.

On Friday’s SmackDown, a fan was seen at ringside brandishing a sign that read “Sasha Krew 4 Life.” Although the sign may still be visible in some videos on the internet, it has been digitally erased from the WWE.com image gallery.

PWMania.com reported earlier this week that WWE has released Banks, however this has yet to be confirmed. On Friday, WrestleVotes reported that word on SmackDown was that she had been released, but neither WWE nor Banks had verified it.