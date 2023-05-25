WWE Discussing Possible Match For LA Knight At Night Of Champions

The lineup for Saturday’s Night of Champions PLE appears to be set, but WWE could still add at least one more match.

The main matches scheduled for the event are Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Omos, Street Profits, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs have all made the trip to Saudi Arabia for the show despite not yet having a match scheduled.

While the majority of these celebrities are there for publicity purposes, Knight and Boogs may have a match scheduled for the program.

Knight was “super over with the Saudis,” according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin, and WWE is “discussing adding him” to face Boogs “during Kickoff.” The insider clarified that while pre-show matches are generally not done by WWE, doing one for the event’s kickoff show is an exception and is still a possibility.

It would be the first kickoff show match since Bayley defeated Ruby Riott at Backlash in 2018 if the match occurs during the pre-show.

Prior to this, the insider claimed “a push is in the books 100%” for Knight.

