WWE Dissatisfied With Crowd Reaction At NXT Tapings

WWE was dissatisfied with the crowd reactions at recent NXT tapings, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The crowd reaction has been described as “down,” and WWE has advised talent and crew to “strongly encourage their friends and family in the central Florida area to attend NXT tomorrow evening at the Performance Center to help bring energy to the crowd in the final shows leading up to Stand & Deliver.”

The notice was made on the March 21 taping, which was the last show before NXT Stand and Deliver.