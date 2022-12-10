WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set

Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.

Shotzi yells out from the parking lot, suffering from a hand injury, at the end of the video. Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey slammed Shotzi’s hand in the car door, according to WWE, who were shown walking away as officials ran to check on Shotzi.

WWE had announced Shotzi vs. Baszler for tonight’s SmackDown, but it’s unclear whether that match will still take place. With Raquel Rodriguez also out due to a storyline injury caused by Rousey and Baszler, it will be interesting to see if Tegan Nox returns to the ring to challenge Baszler on tonight’s show. Nox made a surprise WWE comeback last week, siding with Shotzi.

The following is an updated lineup for tonight’s SmackDown from Pittsburgh, as well as the parking lot video:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

* The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch