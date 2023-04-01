WWE Doesn’t Want Fans Thinking Randy Orton Is Returning At WrestleMania

Although there were a number of signs that Randy Orton was recovering from his injury, fans should keep their hopes in check now that WWE WrestleMania weekend has arrived.

A recent report that noted there had been internal rumblings about Orton’s WWE status and the company bringing him to Mania in LA was among the hints that Orton was close to making a comeback. Jose G. Sanz, a wrestling bootmaker, also claimed on social media in February that Orton had gotten in touch with him about designing boots for his comeback.

Following a report that Orton had arrived in LA, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Orton is still not yet cleared to wrestle again after being sidelined since last May and undergoing back surgery late last year.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said WWE doesn’t want fans to believe Orton has been given the all-clear to wrestle and will make a comeback soon.

“This is what I was told. Randy Orton is in town. I was told by WWE that they said it was kinda like, ‘you can put it out,’ it’s not gossip. It was directly told to me that he is not ready to return. They basically said they don’t want people to think that he’s ready to return. So if for some reason that turns out to not be true, I mean, I was told from the very top there that and to put it out. They never lied to me about something this directed, so I presume that’s the case,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)