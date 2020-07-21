WWE Doing A Revamped Nation Of Domination?

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons appeared on this week’s RAW in brief backstage segments. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed why Simmons was on the show:

“So there is an idea — I don’t know if if was dropped. Originally it was going to be on the show for a revamping of the Nation Of Domination and Ron Simmons was supposed to be part of that angle, but they dropped that angle for this show. They may be building to it later, they may have dropped it completely. They brought him in for that angle so that’s why he was on television.”

In the meantime, MVP’s new faction is being referred to as The Hurt Business with Shelton Benjamin joining the group after winning the 24/7 Title from R-Truth.