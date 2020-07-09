WWE Considering Possible Evolution Event Or Second Night Of SummerSlam

PW Unlimited is reporting that WWE has been floating the idea of airing a special event on Sunday August 30th, which would be one week after the SummerSlam PPV.

The rumor report stated that two ideas are being considered for the potential 8/30 special – an all women’s Evolution event, or a second night of Summerslam. It was also said that Evolution 2020 is where we could see the debut of Tessa Blanchard. Blanchard was recently released from Impact and there are rumors on her signing with WWE because AEW has no interest. It was also said that WWE has been pushing people like Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks hard lately because of the potential Evolution event.

The first Evolution event aired in October of 2018 and fans have been asking for a second women’s show ever since then.

Sean Ross Sapp also tweeted that Fightful was told that there could be a special event on 8/30 but he did not have any further details. There is no confirmation on these rumors as of now but stay tuned to PWMania and we will update you when new information is available.