WWE has confirmed the 2020 Draft for next month. It was announced during tonight’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view that the WWE Draft will kick off on the October 9 SmackDown episode. It will then end on the October 12 RAW episode.

The future is on the clock. The 2020 #WWEDraft begins Friday, October 9 on #SmackDown and continues Monday, October 12 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2A1uTuHSU7 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020