WWE Draft Night 1 Picks From SmackDown (4/28/2023)

The 2023 WWE Draft has arrived!

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, night one of the two-night 2023 WWE Draft kicked off from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

During the show, which aired at 8/7c on FOX on Friday night, April 28, 2023, Paul “Triple H” Levesque came out to announce the first round draft results.

Those were are as follows:

WWE Draft Night 1 SmackDown Picks

No. 1: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman)*

No. 2: Bianca Belair (Raw Women’s Champion)

No. 3: The Street Profits

No. 4: Edge

No. 5: Bobby Lashley

No. 6: The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

No. 7: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

No. 8: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions)

WWE Draft Night 1 Raw Picks

No. 1: Cody Rhodes

No. 2: Becky Lynch

No. 3: Imperium (Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

No. 4: Riddle

No. 5: Drew McIntyre

No. 6: The Miz

No. 7: Shinsuke Nakamura

No. 8: Indi Hartwell (NXT Women’s Champion)

* – It’s worth noting that Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman drafted as one pick. With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns remaining on SmackDown, his title will be exclusive to that brand, while the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to Raw.

We will keep you posted here on this page as updates to the 2023 WWE Draft Night 1 from SmackDown continue to surface.