WWE Draft Night 2 Picks From RAW (5/1/2023)

The 2023 WWE Draft returns with night two!

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, night two of the two-night 2023 WWE Draft continued from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

During the show, which aired at 8/7c on USA Network, May 1, 2023, Paul “Triple H” Levesque came out to announce the first round draft results for the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Those were are as follows:

WWE Draft Night 2 Raw Picks

No. 1: Rhea Ripley

No. 2: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

No. 3: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

No. 4: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

No. 5: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

No. 6: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

No. 7: Trish Stratus

No. 8: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

No. 9: Ricochet & Braun Strowman

No. 10: Bronson Reed

No. 11: Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

No. 12: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

WWE Draft Night 2 SmackDown Picks

No. 1: Austin Theory

No. 2: Charlotte Flair

No. 3: The Usos

No. 4: LWO (Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio)

No. 5: Asuka

No. 6: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland)

No. 7: Karrion Kross

No. 8: LA Knight

No. 9: Shotzi

No. 10: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

No. 11: Rick Boogs

No. 12: Cameron Grimes

* – It’s worth noting that Brock Lesnar was announced as an ineligible Superstar for the Draft, as he will remain a free agent that can appear on both shows.

We will keep you posted here on this page as updates to the 2023 WWE Draft Night 2 from RAW continue to surface.