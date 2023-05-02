WWE Draft Night 2 Picks From RAW (5/1/2023)

The 2023 WWE Draft returns with night two!
On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, night two of the two-night 2023 WWE Draft continued from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
During the show, which aired at 8/7c on USA Network, May 1, 2023, Paul “Triple H” Levesque came out to announce the first round draft results for the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft.
Those were are as follows:
WWE Draft Night 2 Raw Picks
No. 1: Rhea Ripley
No. 2: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins
No. 3: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
No. 4: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
No. 5: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan
No. 6: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
No. 7: Trish Stratus
No. 8: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
No. 9: Ricochet & Braun Strowman
No. 10: Bronson Reed
No. 11: Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
No. 12: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
WWE Draft Night 2 SmackDown Picks
No. 1: Austin Theory
No. 2: Charlotte Flair
No. 3: The Usos
No. 4: LWO (Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio)
No. 5: Asuka
No. 6: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland)
No. 7: Karrion Kross
No. 8: LA Knight
No. 9: Shotzi
No. 10: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
No. 11: Rick Boogs
No. 12: Cameron Grimes
* – It’s worth noting that Brock Lesnar was announced as an ineligible Superstar for the Draft, as he will remain a free agent that can appear on both shows.
We will keep you posted here on this page as updates to the 2023 WWE Draft Night 2 from RAW continue to surface.