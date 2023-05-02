WWE Draft Night 2 Update: Final Picks Revealed On RAW Talk, Free Agents, Full Draft Recap

On Monday night’s episode of RAW Talk, Night 2 of the 2023 WWE Draft concluded. 24 picks were made during the live RAW from Fort Worth, Texas, and another 18 were made on RAW Talk. A complete breakdown of the 2023 WWE Draft can be found below.

The big news from Monday night’s RAW is that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent. We mentioned before the show that Lesnar was never actually assigned to a roster, despite his programs usually airing on RAW, so he’s been a free agent all along. During Monday night’s opening segment, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H stated that Lesnar would not be eligible for a pick because he renegotiated his status as a free agent earlier in the day and can appear on any brand.

Pretty Deadly, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Cameron Grimes, Xyon Quinn, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga), Odyssey Jones, and Grayden Waller were the WWE NXT Superstars called up on tonight’s RAW and RAW Talk episodes.

The post-Draft rosters will go into effect on Monday, May 9, the first RAW following WWE Backlash. Due to the drafting of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to SmackDown, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who will be crowned at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27, will be exclusive to RAW.

During Monday night’s RAW, Friday’s live SmackDown, Saturday’s SmackDown LowDown, and RAW Talk, the following Draft picks were made:

* NIGHT 1, ROUND 1: The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) stays on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes stays on RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair goes to SmackDown from RAW (title to be decided), Becky Lynch stays on RAW

* NIGHT 1, ROUND 2: The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) go to SmackDown from RAW, Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) goes to RAW from SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge goes to SmackDown from RAW, Matt Riddle stays on RAW

* NIGHT 1, ROUND 3: Bobby Lashley goes to SmackDown from RAW, Drew McIntyre goes to RAW from SmackDown, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim) goes to SmackDown from RAW, The Miz stays on RAW

* NIGHT 1, ROUND 4: Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai) goes to SmackDown from RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura to RAW from SmackDown, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre go to SmackDown from NXT, NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell goes to RAW from NXT

* SMACKDOWN LOWDOWN: The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar) and Valhalla go to RAW from SmackDown, Dexter Lumis stays on RAW, Candice LeRae stays on RAW, Maximum Male Models (Maxxine Dupri, Mansoor, Mace) stay on RAW, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab) stays on SmackDown, Omos (with MVP) is now a free agent, Mustafa Ali is now a free agent, Dolph Ziggler is now a free agent, Von Wagner is now a free agent, Lacey Evans stays on SmackDown, Natalya goes to RAW from SmackDown, Apollo Crews goes to RAW from NXT, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville go to RAW from SmackDown, Zoey Stark goes to RAW from NXT, JD McDonagh goes to RAW from NXT

* NIGHT 2, ROUND 1: SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley goes to RAW from SmackDown (title to be decided), WWE United States Champion Austin Theory goes to SmackDown from RAW, Seth Rollins stays on RAW, Charlotte Flair stays on SmackDown

* NIGHT 2, ROUND 2: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn go to RAW from SmackDown, The Usos stay on SmackDown, The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest) stays on RAW, The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega) stays on SmackDown

* NIGHT 2, ROUND 3: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez go to RAW from SmackDown, Asuka goes to SmackDown from RAW, The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) goes to RAW from SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) stay on SmackDown

* NIGHT 2, ROUND 4: WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus stays on RAW, Karrion Kross and Scarlett stay on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler go to RAW from SmackDown, LA Knight stays on SmackDown

* NIGHT 2, ROUND 5: Braun Strowman and Ricochet go to RAW from SmackDown, Shotzi stays on SmackDown, Bronson Reed stays on RAW, Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince, Kit Wilson) go to SmackDown from WWE NXT

* NIGHT 2, ROUND 6: Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable) stays on RAW, Rick Boogs stays on SmackDown, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter go to RAW from NXT, Cameron Grimes goes to SmackDown from NXT

* RAW TALK: Dana Brooke stays on RAW, Nikki Cross stays on RAW, Johnny Gargano stays on RAW, Tamina Snuka goes to SmackDown from RAW, Baron Corbin is now a free agent, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are now free agents, Xyon Quinn is now a free agent, Elias is now a free agent, Angel and Humberto go to RAW from SmackDown, Akira Tozawa stays on RAW, Piper Niven stays on RAW, Xia Li goes to RAW from SmackDown, Tegan Nox goes to RAW from SmackDown, Emma goes to RAW from SmackDown, Riddick Moss goes to RAW from SmackDown, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga) goes to RAW from NXT, Odyssey Jones goes to RAW from NXT, Grayson Waller goes to SmackDown from NXT