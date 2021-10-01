WWE Draft SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/1)

Night 1 of the WWE Draft will take place on tonight’s SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. The following has been confirmed for tonight:

-Edge returns to address Seth Rollins

-Night 1 of the WWE Draft with Superstars from both brands. RAW stars advertised include Randy Orton, Riddle, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Bobby Lashley

-Sasha Banks returns to SmackDown and more Extreme Rules fallout

-Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns advertised locally

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s Smackdown and join us tonight at 8 PM ET for full coverage.