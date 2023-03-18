WWE Drops Bray Wyatt Teaser Despite His Absence On This Week’s SmackDown

Although Bray Wyatt was absent from this week’s SmackDown, it appears that WWE gave a hint about what they have in store for him at WrestleMania.

LA Knight and Rey Mysterio got into a fight backstage, as can be seen below, which resulted in a match for next Friday’s SmackDown. Before that, Wyatt’s logo could be seen in the background, as seen below, while Kayla Braxton attempted to interview Knight.

There have been concerns about Wyatt’s status for WrestleMania due to a “physical issue,” and Bobby Lashley seemingly hinted on Twitter that he might need to find a new opponent.

Whatever Wyatt’s situation, it appears that he will return soon and could pick up where he left off with Knight. Knight has complained about his WrestleMania status in recent weeks and no match has been scheduled for him as of yet.

It appears that a Knight vs. Wyatt rematch will occur, and it’s also possible that Lashley will be involved for a three-way match.

