WWE Edits Sasha Banks Out of Paige Video, Naomi Posts Message, More

WWE appears to have cut Sasha Banks out of one of Paige’s top moments in WWE.

WWE released a new Top 10 video this week to honor Paige’s career before she left the company last week. The video features numerous highlights from her career.

Paige’s return from neck surgery in 2017 is the #5 moment in the video, as can be seen below. Banks was not featured in the new WWE Top 10 video, but Mickie James was. The #5 moment appears around 3:04 in the first video below. The second video is the original from 2017, and at around the 1:50 point, the camera cuts to both Banks and James in the ring.

This week, WWE was removed from the Instagram pages of Banks and Naomi as well as Naomi’s Twitter bio.

Naomi made a tweet, seen below, after changing her social network biographies, in which she wrote:

“BUILT, not bought. EARNED, not given. HUSTLED, not handed. RARE, not average!”

WWE had them removed from the WWE TV intros and recently deleted both of their official Facebook pages. This week, it was revealed that Banks and Naomi were taken off the internal WWE roster and that the creative team is working on the idea that they won’t ever return. One creative source said that they had not heard of any backup ideas or plans in case things changed and Banks and Naomi returned. The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions has also received no updates.

Additionally, during this week, there were reports that Banks would make signing appearances outside WWE later this fall. However, there is currently no information on when these appearances might take place or for whom.

As of the time of writing, Banks and Naomi are still listed as SmackDown Superstars on the WWE website. Two sources claim that Banks’ release was granted in early June, but no other sources have confirmed that information, and WWE has not officially acknowledged Banks’ departure either.

Banks and Naomi reportedly left RAW on the May 16 episode because they were unhappy with the creative. The WWE then announced the two were suspended and stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They were then discovered to have been suspended without pay. Additionally, their merchandise was removed for the duration of the suspension.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.