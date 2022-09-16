WWE Elects New Names to Board of Directors

WWE issued the following:

WWE® ELECTS MICHELLE MCKENNA & JOELLEN LYONS DILLON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon have been elected to its Board of Directors. McKenna spent more than two decades as a senior leader at Disney, Universal Studios and the NFL, working across technology, digital strategy and finance. From 2012 to 2022, McKenna served as Chief Information Officer for the NFL, where she was responsible for the league’s technology strategy and served as the executive sponsor of the Women’s Interactive Group. She serves on the Board of Directors of Ring Central (NYSE: RNG), where she is a member of the audit, compensation and nominating & governance committees. McKenna previously served on the Board of Directors of Insperity (NYSE: NSP) from 2015 to 2018.

Dillon has 30 years of combined public company experience in global business, M&A and legal. Dillon has served on the Viatris (NASDAQ: VRTS) Board of Directors since November 2020, when Pfizer’s Upjohn division combined with Mylan to form Viatris, a global healthcare and pharmaceutical company. She is a member of the Viatris Board’s executive, audit and compliance committees, and is chair of its governance & nominating committee. She previously served on the Board of Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) from 2014 to 2020.

From 2013 to 2017, Dillon was an executive officer in various roles including Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE, merged with Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) in November 2021), a global provider of 3D printing machines and services. Prior to her Board and executive roles, Dillon spent nearly 25 years practicing law with an extensive background in M&A and securities for public and private companies in a variety of complex matters.

“Michelle and JoEllen bring to WWE’s Board of Directors incredible experience across key areas that we believe will benefit our organization,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chairwoman & co-CEO.