WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show, Post-Show Press Conference Announced

WWE has confirmed the details for the pre-and-post-show festivities surrounding the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
The company has confirmed a WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show starting at 7/6c this Saturday, February 18, as well as a post-show press conference that will premiere live after the event.
Additionally, WWE has announced the following line-up for the WWE Network on Peacock TV.
- * 10am ET – La Previa: Elimination Chamber
* 3pm ET – Special Elimination Chamber edition of The Bump
* 7pm ET – Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show
* 8pm ET – Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event
* Post-show press conference airing as soon as Elimination Chamber ends
