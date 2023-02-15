WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show, Post-Show Press Conference Announced

WWE has confirmed the details for the pre-and-post-show festivities surrounding the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The company has confirmed a WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show starting at 7/6c this Saturday, February 18, as well as a post-show press conference that will premiere live after the event.

Additionally, WWE has announced the following line-up for the WWE Network on Peacock TV.