WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show, Post-Show Press Conference Announced

Matt Boone
WWE has confirmed the details for the pre-and-post-show festivities surrounding the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The company has confirmed a WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show starting at 7/6c this Saturday, February 18, as well as a post-show press conference that will premiere live after the event.

Additionally, WWE has announced the following line-up for the WWE Network on Peacock TV.

    * 10am ET – La Previa: Elimination Chamber
    * 3pm ET – Special Elimination Chamber edition of The Bump
    * 7pm ET – Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show
    * 8pm ET – Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event
    * Post-show press conference airing as soon as Elimination Chamber ends

    Make sure to join us here this weekend for live WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

