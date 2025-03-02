WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Sets Record

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event, held on Saturday, March 1, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, proved to be one of the most eventful shows in recent memory.

The night featured a stacked Men’s Elimination Chamber match with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins battling for a coveted WrestleMania 41 opportunity. However, one of the most shocking moments of the night came when Cena officially turned heel, aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and betraying Cody Rhodes.

In addition to Cena’s turn, the show saw several high-profile returns, Jade Cargill made her comeback by attacking Naomi, ending months of speculation following a mystery attack storyline that began in November. Randy Orton also returned, targeting Kevin Owens after Owens defeated Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match.

During the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Triple H shared that the event set a new record as the highest-grossing WWE event in Canadian history, with an attendance of 38,493 fans.

Additionally, Triple H highlighted record-breaking sponsorship revenue and strong viewership across Peacock and Netflix, though specific financial and streaming figures were not disclosed.

With the road to WrestleMania 41 now in full swing, the fallout from Elimination Chamber is set to have a major impact on WWE’s biggest event of the year.