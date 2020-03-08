WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Confirmed, Attendance For Tonight

– WWE announced 14,853 fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. You can see the WWE Watch Along livestream for tonight’s pay-per-view below.

– The RAW Women’s Elimination Chamber match will close tonight’s pay-per-view. As noted, that match will see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan will do battle to determine the WrestleMania 36 opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The other Chamber Match is taking place right now, for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and is the third match of the night on the main card. That match will see champions The Miz and John Morrison defend against Lucha House Party, The Usos, The New Day, Heavy Machinery, plus Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who are entering last.

– The Wells Fargo Center tweeted these photos of WWE’s exclusive Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers-themed merchandise being sold at tonight’s pay-per-view: