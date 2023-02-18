WWE Elimination Chamber Preview For Tonight (2/18/2023): Montreal, Quebec, Canada

The road to WrestleMania makes its’ final premium live event stop this evening.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 goes down this evening from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Things get started with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches.

Also scheduled for tonight’s special event is Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley, as well as Brock Lesnar taking on Bobby Lashley in one-on-one action.

