WWE Elimination Chamber Preview For Tonight (2/21)

The WWE Elimination Chamber PPV will air tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. We will have live coverage beginning at 6 PM Eastern Time for the Kickoff Pre-Show.

The following card is currently listed on the WWE website for tonight-

-Elimination Chamber For The WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

-Elimination Chamber For Universal Championship Title Shot Against Roman Reigns Later In The Night: Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (C) vs. Lacey Evans (Match To Be Changed Due To Lacey Evans’ Pregnancy)

-WWE United States Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Keith Lee vs. Matt Riddle (Match Possibly To Be Changed Due To Keith Lee’s Injuries)