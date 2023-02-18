WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 18, 2023

The road to WrestleMania makes its’ final premium live event stop this evening.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 goes down this evening from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Things get started with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches.

Also scheduled for tonight’s special event is Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley, as well as Brock Lesnar taking on Bobby Lashley in one-on-one action.

Featured below are complete WWE Elimination Chamber results from Saturday, February 18, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-12am EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock TV.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS (2/18/2023)

The final premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania 39 is now officially off-and-running, as the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show is now underway, live on the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as across all of WWE’s digital and social media streaming platforms.

We shoot at the pre-show panel for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff Show, where Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the official pre-show for tonight’s premium live event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Booker T’s Replacement For Tonight’s Pre-Show Panel

Braxton then begins to introduce her fellow pre-show panelists, which includes Kevin Patrick, Wade Barrett and DJ Peter Rosenberg. They explain that Booker T was scheduled to come here but Barrett ended up filling in for him. As Patrick goes to speak, the loud “Ole!” chants from the partially-filled arena in Montreal break out.

Get Well Soon Wishes For Jerry “The King” Lawler

They also wish a speedy recovery to frequent pre-show panelist, Jerry “The King” Lawler, who is absent tonight as he continues to recover from his recent stroke. The panelists start to run down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

As they continue running down the matches, they stop when they get to the Women’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled for this evening. On that note, we are sent to our first of many in-depth video packages breaking down action scheduled for tonight’s show. First up, a look at the events leading up to tonight’s Women’s Chamber bout.

When the video package wraps up, we see our first look at the Elimination Chamber structure, which is already covering the ring inside the Bell Centre. The panelists then start giving their thoughts on the first of two Chamber matches scheduled for tonight’s premium live event.

The panelists finish up their talk and dig back into the card. We stop on another video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s mixed tag-team match pitting Edge and Beth Phoenix against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The package wraps up and the panelists talk more about this four-person contest.

After a quick commercial break, we return to the Kickoff Show directly into our next video package, which this time looks at the events leading up to tonight’s rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

“Le Belle Province” Written & Narrated By Ariel Helwani

From there, we’re sent into a “La Belle Province” video package written and narrated by Ariel Helwani. This looks at the history of Montreal wrestling. When this wraps up, we head back to the panel. Kayla Braxton says Helwani will join them later.

Now we head into our next match on the card, which is the second of two Elimination Chamber matches. The panelists set the stage for the Men’s Chamber bout, which will feature Austin Theory putting his WWE United States Championship on-the-line.

Byron Saxton Live Backstage With Austin Theory

Once their talk wraps up, we shoot to Byron Saxton who catches up with Theory backstage at the Bell Centre. He mentions him defending his U.S. title against five of the fiercest contenders in the company. Theory disputes this claim and breaks down each man in the match and why they aren’t on his level.

Now we head back to the panel after our second look at the Elimination Chamber structure covered over the ring inside the Bell Centre. The panelists then run down the rules for the Elimination Chamber matches.

The panelists give their predictions for the Men’s Chamber bout and then we head into another commercial break after some promotion for the return of WWE on A&E with the nWo documentary and the rivals documentary on Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan.

Once we return from this break, the pre-show panelists once again run down the full lineup for tonight’s premium live event. From there, we get to the main event and final scheduled match of the evening.

We switch gears and begin focusing on the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship showdown between the reigning, defending title-holder, “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and Montreal’s own Sami Zayn. We then head into the video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s headline attraction.

After the video package wraps up, we return inside the Bell Centre where there is an absolutely thunderous “Ole! Ole!” chant as the panelists welcome in to the Kickoff Show, MMA journalist and WWE on BT Sport personality Ariel Helwani. The guys talk with Helwani about tonight’s show and in particular, the main event. The entire time there are loud, loud, LOUD pro-Zayn chants.

The panelists finish things up and then they wrap up the Kickoff Show. On that note, we switch gears and get ready for the main show here at tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event.

And here we go! The cold open video package for the start of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 main show is airing now. It’s time, folks! And now G4 Energy presents, WWE Elimination Chamber!

We shoot inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where Michael Cole welcomes us to the final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania. The camera pans the venue and we see the massively packed house, which we hear loud-and-clear chanting “Sami! Sami!” as the camera shot settles down at ringside at the commentary booth with Cole and Corey Graves.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

From there, we head inside the ring, where is already enclosed by the massive Elimination Chamber structure. The ring announcer begins running down the rules for the Elimination Chamber match. We then get down to business and the participants for the Women’s Chamber match are introduced.

Out first is “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka, to a nice pop from the Montreal crowd. Next out is Carmella. We get the obligatory fan-boy commentary from Corey Graves as she settles into the ring and enters her pod.

Now Raquel Rodriguez’s theme hits and out she comes to high-praise from both Cole and Graves. `Nikki Cross comes out next to a surprisingly big pop from the crowd inside the Bell Centre.

Michael Cole points out that the next two women who will make their way to the ring will be the two who actually start off this Women’s Chamber bout. The familiar sounds for Natalya’s theme hits and out she comes to a huge pop from the Canadian crowd.

Finally, the theme for Liv Morgan hits and the former SmackDown Women’s Champion emerges and settles into the Chamber as well. Nattie and Morgan will kick things off in this one, as the rest of the competitors are in their pods until they are released one-by-one.

The bell sounds and we’re now officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. We see Nattie and Morgan go at it and then Liv starts to pull ahead. She slams Nattie into the fencing over and over again. She shoves Nattie’s face all the way through the chain links.

Natalya starts to fight back. She slams Morgan into one of the pods over and over again. The fans chant “one more time” and Nattie obliges for a big pop. Finally the countdown clock appears and when it sounds down, the buzzer sounds and out comes Raquel Rodriguez.

We see Rodriguez dominate both women by herself. She ends up with both of them hanging off her body at the same time, but is tripped up and slammed into the Chamber fencing. Nattie works over Morgan in the ring while Rodriguez recovers outside the ring.

The countdown clock appears again and this time when it expires, Nikki Cross is let out of her pod. She comes out with a ton of nutjob energy and she immediately splashes all three women in three different corners of the ring.

We see Cross hit a high spot outside the ring on all three women. Rodriguez starts to work her over in the ring and then the countdown clock appears again. When it expires, out comes Carmella. Moments later, Cross smashes Rodriguez through Carmella’s pod. She wouldn’t leave it until it was smashed. Now she heads over and tries going into another pod.

Raquel Rodriguez ends up taking out Nikki Cross and covering her. Cole and Graves say she kicked out, but in actuality, she was pinned for a three count. They correct themselves and then Nikki Cross is announced as eliminated.

Morgan hits an insane sunset flip on Raquel off the top of the pod. Insanity! The crowd goes absolutely ballistic for that spot. The countdown clock appears again and when the buzzer sounds, Asuka is let out of her pod and she immediately goes after Carmella with a savage attack. The fans chant “Asuka’s gonna kill you!”

Moments later we see Asuka with an arm bar on Raquel while she’s standing. She escapes and hoists Asuka up. Morgan comes from behind with a big move for a close near fall. She hits a face-planter on Nattie and then a code-red. Nattie takes advantage of a shot from Carmella to Morgan and then locks her in the Sharpshooter.

The double submission ends up fading Morgan, who passed out unconscious. The referee takes a closer look, realizes this and calls it. Liv Morgan is eliminated. Now we see Carmella end up taking out Natalya right after this.

We’re down to the final three, which is Asuka, Carmella and Raquel Rodriguez. The three stare each other down and then start to get after it as the noise and intensity from the crowd in Montreal picks up. We see Asuka and Carmella execute a double-pin on Rodriguez and she is now eliminated.

Carmella immediately takes Asuka down and tries getting a quick pin, but “The Empress of Tomorrow” kicks out after the count of two. Asuka ends up getting the Asuka Lock on Carmella, who taps out. Asuka wins the 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber.

Winner: Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Once the Women’s Chamber match wraps up, the commentators plug Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and then we head to a commercial break. We return and the commentators send us into another quick break for some reason.

After this, we return inside the Bell Centre in Montreal where Cole and Graves get us ready for our second match of the evening. With that said, we are sent into the video package setting the stage for the rubber match between “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar and “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley.