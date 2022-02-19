LIVE WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 19, 2022

– The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.

Back from a break and we get a live look at the massive Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah. We get footage and a discussion on tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Camp believes WWE Hall of Famer Lita might win the title. We also get a discussion and video package on tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match between Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre. The panel shows us a video for the WWE Universal Title match and discuss champion Roman Reigns or WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We also get a video for The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The panel then discusses Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Redmond sends us to Jeddah for our Kickoff match.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

We’re live from the Jeddah Super Dome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff match. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We go right to the ring and out first comes The Miz. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio.

The bell rings and Miz rushes Rey with a kick to boos. Miz beats Rey down in the corner and stomps away as the boos continue. Miz whips Rey hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Miz poses in the corner to more boos. Rey fights back and drops Miz into place for 619 but Miz scrambles to the floor.

Miz has words with Dominik at ringside. He tries to return to the ring but Rey kicks him back tot he floor. Rey runs the ring and slides under the bottom rope with a big splash to Miz on the floor. Rey returns to the ring but Miz stalls at ringside until Dominik rolls him back in while the referee is distracted by Rey. Rey mounts Miz with right hands as the crowd counts along now. Miz fights back but Rey stuns him. Rey goes to the top but Miz takes his legs out and Rey ends upside down in the corner. Miz unloads with kicks while Rey is upside down. The referee warns him and Dominik encourages his dad.

Miz slingshots Rey’s neck under the bottom rope. Rey goes to the floor to regroup but Miz sends him face-first into the barrier, then rolls him back in. Rey fights back but Miz levels him with a knee to the gut, then delivers the running knee to the face. Rey kicks out at 2. Miz grounds Rey and drives knees to the back now. Rey fights out of a hold. Dominik ends up punching Miz from the floor while the referee is distracted, but Miz took a swing at him first. Rey rolls Miz for 2. Miz drops Rey and argues with the referee.

Miz goes back to work on Rey while talking trash to Dominik. Miz unloads with the It Kicks now. Rey ducks the roundhouse kick and Miz runs into an elbow, then a kick, and another kick. Rey uses a hurricanrana to send Miz into the ring post. Rey goes to the top as fans chant “619!” now. Rey with the top rope seated senton, then a springboard crossbody for 2. Miz with a cheap shot to the throat. Miz rolls through a pin attempt and kicks Miz for a close 2 count. Miz sends Rey to the apron but he hangs on. Miz turns around and gets kicked. Rey fights back in but Miz ends up nailing a big DDT for another close 2 count. Miz shows some frustration now.

Rey blocks the Figure Four and they tangle some more, then he blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Rey goes on and connects with 619. Rey goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Miz rolls to the floor and fans boo. Miz grabs a steel chair but Rey flies out and takes him down with a splash to the floor. Rey brings Miz back into the ring but Miz rolls right back out. Dominik runs over and stops Miz from grabbing the chair while Rey has words with the referee. The referee looks over and it appears Dominik has hit Miz.

Dominik is ejected by the referee as Miz smirks. Miz comes from behind and sends Rey into the corner. Rey blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as the music hits but Miz attacks him from behind. Dominik rushes the ring and fights Miz off, dropping him with a superkick. The Mysterios take Miz down and then nail a double 619 for a big pop. Dominik goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash. Rey goes to the top, pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, then hits a splash. Rey and Dominik celebrate as the music hits.

– We get a look at fans outside of the Jeddah Super Dome and some making their way in. The panel hypes tonight’s WWE Universal Title match, then we get a video package for the WWE Title Chamber match. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the pyro explodes around the dome outside. Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside, where he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The crowd is packed inside the Jeddah Super Dome. We get a look at the Arabic announce team at ringside.

– We get a look at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as Cole sends us to a video package on today’s Universal Title match.

WWE Universal Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the arena and out first comes The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Heyman hands the strap to Reigns and he raises it int he air as huge pyro explodes on the stage. Heyman marches to the ring behind Reigns, holding the title in the air. The Usos stay back, then return to the locker room. Reigns finally enters the ring and raises the title to more pyro. Reigns takes the mic and asks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to acknowledge him. The crowd is loud and they respond with mostly cheers. The “Goldberg!” chants start up now. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Goldberg comes out and punches through the pyro as fans chant his name and Reigns looks on.

We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as Reigns and Goldberg stare each other down. The bell rings and here we go. They look around at the crowd and then stare each other down. Fans start with dueling chants early. Reigns isn’t happy with the loud Goldberg chants now. They finally lock up and Reigns decks Goldberg with two right hands after they struggle with the lock up. Reigns with a headbutt and more punches. Reigns sends Goldberg over the top rope to the floor.

Reigns follows and slams Goldberg face-first into the Arabic announce table, and again. Goldberg counters and sends Reigns into the barrier. Goldberg works Reigns over at ringside now. Reigns goes back in at the 8 count and Goldberg follows. Reigns with an uppercut and big forearms over the back. The referee warns Reigns and Reigns gets in his face. Reigns charges but Goldberg leaps up with a Spear out of nowhere. Goldberg plays tot he crowd instead of capitalizing. Goldberg calls for the Jackhammer but Reigns turns it into a Uranage for a close 2 count.

Reigns has Goldberg stunned as he waits for the Superman Punch. Reigns connects and gets hyped up while Goldberg is down, yelling about how he told us so. Reigns waits in the corner now as Goldberg slowly gets back up. Reigns calls for the Spear but Goldberg connects with his Spear instead. Goldberg is fired up again but slow to capitalize. Goldberg goes for the Jackhammer again but Reigns blocks it and turns it into the Guillotine submission in the middle of the ring.

Goldberg drops to one knee as Reigns tightens the hold. Goldberg rams Reigns back into the corner but Reigns keeps the hold locked in. Goldberg sends Reigns back into the corner again but Reigns tightens the hold. Reigns wraps his legs around Goldberg but Goldberg still rams him back into the corner. Goldberg finally goes down and starts fading as Reigns keeps the hold locked in. The referee checks on Goldberg but he goes out fairly quickly, unable to lift his arm back up. The referee calls the match.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall with the title as the music hits and Heyman joins him. Reigns and Heyman raise their fingers in the air as the referee checks on Goldberg. Heyman places the lei back around Reigns’ neck and bows to him. We go to replays. Reigns and Heyman head up the ramp to end the segment.

