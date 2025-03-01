WWE Elimination Chamber Results – March 1, 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto goes down tonight, LIVE from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania 41 in mid-April are the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest & Logan Paul), the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Bayley & Naomi), Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae, as well as Cody Rhodes giving The Rock his answer.

Featured beiow are complete WWE Elimination Chamber results from Saturday, March 1, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 5-11pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER – MARCH 1, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always. We then hear Michael Cole welcome us to the “Countdown to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto” pre-show, as we see shots of Logan Paul and others backstage at the Rogers Centre.

The camera shot settles at the pre-show panel, where Cole introduces his fellow panelists Wade Barrett, Big E. and Pat McAfee. He mentions McAfee is here directly from the NFL Combine on NFL Network, and that he literally just arrived five minutes ago.

Cole and the panelists have some fun talking about tonight’s show, before introducing the other members of the broadcast team. Byron Saxton checks in from backstage. Cathy Kelley checks in from inside the ring. Peter Rosenberg checks in from outside of Cody Rhodes’ “American Nightmare” bus in the parking lot.

Back to the panel, Cole, McAfee, Barrett and Big E. talk among themselves at length about a few of tonight’s scheduled matches, as well as introduce the pre-match hype packages for them. We see a live shot backstage of Kevin Owens walking around seemingly collecting weapons for his Unsanctioned match tonight.

Following some more banter at the pre-show panel, a special video package airs showing Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton hooking up and getting ready for their tag-team match tonight against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The footage shows them doing yoga together, working out in the gym, etc.

Back live, we see Trish and Tiffany arriving to the Rogers Centre with beanies on. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are then shown arriving together. They are stopped by Byron Saxton, who interviews them. They vow to put an end to Tiffy-Time once and for all tonight, and send Trish back into retirement.

Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg tag in and replace Pat McAfee and Michael Cole at the pre-show panel. The panelists run down some more matches scheduled for tonight and introduce the hype packages. Logan Paul’s sit-down with Cathy Kelley is shown. The pre-show wraps up with predictions and finals hype.

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bayley

The premium live event portion of the show kicks off with the usual bad ass elaborate cold open video package. After that, a singer is introduced to sing the United States national anthem. The fans in the Rogers Centre boo the living hell out of her, and proceed to loudly boo the entire time she sang the U.S. national anthem.

After that, a singer is introduced to sing the Canadian national anthem, and the crowd goes wild with a huge pop, and then proceed to loudly sing along throughout the entire song. The show gets underway with McAfee and Cole welcoming us to the show, with McAfee mentioning the Canadian fans booing the singing of the U.S. national anthem.

We see the Elimination Chamber cage structure lowered down over the ring as ominous music plays and the crowd roars. The women involved in the match make their way to the ring, one-by-one, with the final two being the only ones not locked inside a pod. Starting the match are Liv Morgan and Naomi.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Before anything happens, the theme for Jade Cargill hits and out she comes to a monster pop. Liv looks like she has seen a ghost, however when Cargill enters the ring, she immediately charges at Naomi and begins brutally beating her down.

Belair is shown freaking out in her pod, while the fans chant “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” Ultimately, Naomi is unable to continue as a result of the attack, and is taken out on a stretcher as the ring announcer confirms her elimination from the match.

Belair is released from the pod. Belair checks up on Naomi but is attacked from behind by Morgan to a pop. Morgan begins to throw Belair face-first into the pod glass. Morgan continues to maintain control, dominating Belair. Belair begins to rally near the end of their period.

Roxanne Perez enters next, and quickly takes control. Perez with a hurricanrana to drop Belair. Perez takes down Morgan and looks for a pin early on but only gets a two. Perez heads up top and looks to attack Belair from the top, but the powerhouse catches her and walks around with her.

Perez quickly counters, taking Belair down. Liv Morgan runs in and drops both with a dropkick, then covers Perez for a two. Morgan and Bliss continue to spar in the ring, eventually dropping each other to a small pop. Our clock counts down and when the buzzer sounds, released from her pod next is Bayley.

Bayley immediately locks up with Perez, battling in Bayley’s pod. Bayley slams Perez into the pod wall repeatedly. Bayley then lays into Liv Morgan, slamming her face three times into the chain link barrier. Bayley hits a Bayley-to-belly on Morgan into the barrier.

Bayley and Belair square up in the ring, executing a series of standing switches. Bayley grabs Belair’s ponytail by mistakes, releases it, and shows some sportsmanship per Michael Cole. Bayley and Belair again clash in the middle of the ring as the crowd rips off a “let’s go Bayley” chant.

Bayley redirects an attacking Morgan into the barrier, heads up top, and hits a big beautiful elbow drop on Belair. Perez re-enters the fight, hitting a Powerbomb on Bayley to the hard outside ramp by the pods. Perez heads up top and splashes Bayley, covering for a two. Morgan hits a Codebreaker on Perez, covering for a two of her own.

Moments later, Morgan scores a pin on Bayley to eliminate her from the match. After a big high spot from the top of the pod, and some “Holy sh*t!” chants, Belair takes over on offense and uses her ponytail as a weapon. Morgan’s mid-section appears to be bleeding as a result. The remaining participants hit a big stacked spot out of the corner and all are down and out recovering.

The camera shows a close-up of the welts on Morgan’s belly and side. A replay is shown of the Belair ponytail hair whip that caused it. Belair hits a few big trademark spots on Perez. Bliss follows up with her top-rope finishing move and the cover to pin Perez. Perez is now eliminated.

We’re down to Bliss, Morgan and Belair as the final three. Morgan uses some crafty tactics to score the next elimination. After Bliss hits her Sister Abigail finisher on Belair, Morgan takes out Bliss and covers her to eliminate her, while holding onto Belair’s ponytail while she is unconscious.

She tries to quickly drag the lifeless Belair over by the ponytail afterwards and immediately covers her, but Belair kicks out. Morgan grabs Belair by her ponytail and proceeds to bash her face into the Chamber cage mesh wall repeatedly. Morgan hits a wicked codebreaker off the ropes.

Belair fights back and hits a spear. She goes for the cover, but Morgan kicks out. Belair bashes Morgan into one of the pod walls over and over again. She hits some more trademark spots and then finishes The Judgment Day member off with a K.O.D. for the win. Fireworks explode and as Belair goes up the ramp, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY come out and they all stare at each other.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

After a commercial break, we see the pre-match video package for the next match of the evening, which features Toronto legend Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton joining forces to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Inside the arena, Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes with WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae. The two settle inside the squared circle. Trish’s theme hits next and out she comes to a decent reaction. The crowd then erupts when the ring announcer mentions she’s from Toronto.

It was almost like they didn’t know, which obviously isn’t possible. As soon as Statton’s theme hits, the crowd roars. The women’s champ comes out smiling and confidently walking to the ring. All four are in the ring and ready to rock and roll in the second match of the evening.

The bell sounds and off we go. Trish hits the Air Canada right out of the gate. Trish and Stratton join up to knock Nia Jax out of the ring. The action spills to the outside, and LeRae slams Stratus into the ring steps. LeRae makes the tag to Jax as Stratus makes the tag to Stratton.

Jax takes control of Stratton and goes for the Annihilator, but Stratton rolls out of the way. Stratton makes the tag to Stratus, and Stratus catches Jax with a tornado DDT. LeRae tries to make the save but eats a spinebuster from Stratus. Jax regains control with a side slam and gets a two count.

Jax rags dolls Stratus and then applies the stretch muffler. Jax makes the tag to LeRea, and LeRea connects with a drop kick with Stratus still in the stretch muffler. LeRae locks in a wrist lock and makes the cover for a two count. LeRae hits a suplex and drags Stratus to the corner.

Jax gets the tag and backs it up on Stratus in the corner. LeRae gets the quick tag and chokes Stratus against the bottom turnbuckle. Stratus breaks free and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Stratton. Stratton connects with a handspring back elbow shot to LeRae in the corner and follows up with an Alabama Slamma.

Jax rushes into the ring but eats a spinebuster from Stratton. Stratton goes for a moonsault, but LeRae knocks her off the top turnbuckle. Stratton narrowly avoided landing right on her head. Jax charges into the ring, but Stratton catches her with a back suplex. Stratton makes the tag to Stratus as LeRae tags Jax.

Stratus heads up top with Jax and hits a super Stratusfaction from the top turnbuckle. Stratton gets the tag and hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax for the three count and the pinfall victory for her team. Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton celebrate together afterwards. Trish remains undefeated in tag-team action in Canada.

Winners: Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton

Will Cody Rhodes Give His Soul To The Rock?

More commercials air, and then we see live shots of all of the Men’s Elimination Chamber competitors who will be in action in the main event later in tonight’s show. The final live shot of a talent backstage is of Cody Rhodes, who is lost in thought while seated at a table with his title in front of him.

The pre-segment video package airs to tell the story behind The Rock’s return to WWE, joining the TKO board as an executive, and eventually, making another comeback to tell Cody Rhodes he wants him to be The Rock’s Champion, and that he wants his soul.