WWE Elimination Chamber Updates: Alexa Bliss To Return, New Singles Match

It was announced on the final RAW before WWE Elimination Chamber that Alexa Bliss will be returning at the Premium Live Event. Bliss will be the final entrant in the women’s Elimination Chamber Match. On a related note, Bianca Belair won a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to enter the women’s Elimination Chamber last.

WWE has also announced Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz for Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will air this Saturday 2/19 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

-Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey & Naomi

-Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Viking Raiders

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Goldberg

-Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Bianca Belair – Final Entrant (Winner Earns RAW Women’s Championship Shot At WrestleMania)

-Men’s Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. Brock Lesnar