WWE Employee Rich Hering To Receive The Warrior Award

WWE employee Rich Hering is set to receive the Warrior Award for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Hering works as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Risk Management, and began his career more than 50 years ago with Vincent J. McMahon, father of Vince McMahon.

Hering joins Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane, The Great Khali, and Molly Holly as members of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Ozzy Osbourne is set to be inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the 2021 Class.

Here is WWE’s full announcement on the award-