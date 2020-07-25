WWE Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19

Earlier today, WWE employee Cornell Gunter took to Twitter to reveal that he and his son tested positive for COVID-19. Gunter works for the Content Innovation Lab at the WWE Performance Center. He says he doesn’t think he caught the virus from work. He said,

“I’ve been in the house for the last 6-7 weeks. I most likely caught it from getting juice from Publix, I had on a mask and everything. S**t happens. Parents get your little blessings tested. Please.”

For what it’s worth, Gunter worked on the production of the Boneyard Match for WrestleMania 36.

Prince & I have tested positive for Covid. It’s been the absolute worst for me. I’ve never felt this bad physically before. I would never wish these last 10+ days on anyone. Thankfully, Im a lot better now. Thankfully, Prince hasn’t showed any symptoms. He’s a G. — Cornell (@CornellGunter) July 24, 2020