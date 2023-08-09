WWE – Endeavor Merger Expected To Be Completed In Mid To Late September

According to Deadline, the WWE merger with Endeavor Holdings is expected to take place in mid to late September under the name TKO Group Holdings.

In April, it was announced that WWE would merge with Endeavor, with both UFC and WWE operating under the same umbrella but as separate entities, with Vince McMahon overseeing the wrestling side of things and Triple H overseeing creative.

According to Deadline, Endeavor Group Holdings has taken a hit as a result of the WGA strike, but their overall results have surpassed Wall Street expectations. The Endeavor merger could pave the way for some cross-promotion between WWE and UFC, as well as more opportunities for WWE and its talent within Hollywood.

McMahon has temporarily stepped down as CEO following major spinal surgery. His whereabouts are unknown. McMahon was also served with a search warrant and a federal subpoena recently. No charges have been filed as of yet.