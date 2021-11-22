WWE Ending The Brock Lesnar Suspension Angle?

WWE continued the Brock Lesnar suspension storyline at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. As we’ve noted, WWE did an angle where Lesnar attacked crew members and Adam Pearce during the October 22 SmackDown, angry over his controversial loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel the day before. This led to Pearce issuing a $1 million fine to Lesnar, and suspending him indefinitely.

In an update, Kayla Braxton approached Paul Heyman backstage at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view and asked him what he thinks of Lesnar’s suspension no longer being indefinite. Heyman responded and said Braxton should ask Pearce what he thinks of those rumors since Pearce is the one who has such a problem with Lesnar.

WWE never actually announced an official storyline update to the Lesnar suspension, but they did say there were “rumors” to the suspension no longer being indefinite.

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant approached Heyman for a post-show interview and commented on how Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E in the main event. She also asked Heyman to comment on the rumors of Lesnar’s suspension.

“You’re supposed to be pretty, not intelligent. You know… like Kayla,” Heyman responded.

This new Lesnar storyline update comes as we get closer to the December 10 SmackDown on FOX episode from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As noted before, the Staples Center announced back on November 11 that Lesnar had “vowed to buy a ringside seat” to that SmackDown taping. This was never announced by WWE, but the alert from the Staples Center is still live as of this writing. Besides the December 10 SmackDown, Lesnar is also advertised for the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.