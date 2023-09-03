WWE Erases Sasha Banks From Video Clip

Don’t expect to see the former Sasha Banks in WWE videos anytime soon…at least not until she returns the company.

Many social media users noticed that Banks had been erased in a clip posted on the WWE Network X/Twitter account. The video below shows Balyey’s heel turn on Becky Lynch in 2019.

However, the clip was cropped, and if you didn’t know better, you’d think Sasha Banks was not involved in the Lynch attack. This is a common occurrence in WWE with performers who are no longer with the company, and it usually occurs when someone is working for the opposition. In this case, Mercedes Mone is not officially with AEW, but Tony Khan stated at the ALL IN press conference that he invited Mone to attend the show and that she would be coming in once she was healed and cleared from her ankle injury.

You can check out the video below: