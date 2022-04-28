WWE events to look forward to in 2022

Have you worked up an appetite for the WWE events that are coming this year? There is a lot to look forward to, and as always, we know that there is going to be a lot of drama and excitement in the year ahead.

After WWE WrestleMania 38, you might be getting ready for the next big event, or even wondering what the odds are on some of the events coming up. Think you know what is going to happen in WWE in 2022? You can take advantage of some promotions to place a wager on the outcome of events.

The schedule

The remaining events are still subject to change, but there are some huge events already in the calendar, as you can see below:

Sunday May 8, 2022 WrestleMania Backlash Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI Sunday June 5, 2022 Hell in a Cell Allstate Arena in Chicago Saturday July 2, 2022 Money In The Bank (TBD) Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday July 30, 2022 SummerSlam Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday or Sunday Sept 3 or Sept 4, 2022 Pay-Per-View TBD location Saturday Nov 26, 2022 Survivor Series TD Garden in Boston

The good news is that the next event to look forward to isn’t too far away. In May, on the 8th, in Providence, Rhode Island, we’ll get to see WrestleMania Backlash.

Even though the event is not that distant, no fights have been announced yet. What we do know is that if you tune into the event at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, it is likely that you’re going to see a lot of rematches from the April events – it is called Backlash, after all.

After we visit Rhode Island, we’re on to two of the biggest events in the whole of the WWE calendar, which promise more excitement and twists and turns. Hell in a Cell on June 5 is closely followed by Money in the Bank on July 2.

It is definitely worth mentioning the fact that SummerSlam will be held in July this year, and this is the first time that this has ever happened. WWE has changed some of its tactics for the year ahead and a number of events have now moved from Sunday night to Saturdays, so bear this in mind.

The Survivor Series and other events later in the year haven’t yet had their details firmed up.

Things are constantly changing in the world of WWE, with Pat Buck already leaving the promoters this year and announcing his retirement, and a dramatic event in April that will likely see plenty of title changes and dramatic moments.

WrestleMania Backlash predictions

Long-time wrestling fans will know that there isn’t much point in predicting what is going to happen six months down the line, as so much could still change.

Instead, we can make some predictions and even discuss what we would like to see at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event.

AJ Styles vs Edge is a rematch that we are predicting. This is a solid matchup and let’s face it, we’d all love to see it.

Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair was another event that had something of a strange finish in WrestleMania 38, so when the next event rolls around, we would absolutely expect them to be at it again. Ronda Rousey may well finally win the belt that many expected her to take at 38.

A triple threat event could also make for an incredible spectacle. Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes would make for a lot of entertainment, but whether the timing is a bit too early for this kind of event is a matter for discussion. WWE might want to build it up a bit beforehand – who knows. Roman could well come out on top at this event.

Conclusion

There are so many potential twists and turns, and let’s face it, we’re going to see a hell of a lot of drama unfold in 2022’s wrestling calendar.

Whether you’re going to be watching on PPV or you’re hoping to attend some of the events in person, your predictions are as good as ours when it comes to working out what is going to happen next. WWE are famously good at keeping things under wraps.

With a lot of events shifting to Saturday evenings, there are so many differences in this season, but don’t expect the level of drama and entertainment to drop. 2022 is sure to bring shocks, surprises and thrills as we enjoy a new era of WWE.