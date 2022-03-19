WWE Evil Series To Be Featured On The USA Network

The WWE Evil series will be featured on the USA Network for WrestleMania 38 Week.

WWE Studios’ first original series for Peacock officially begins streaming on the platform on Thursday, March 24, but PWInsider reports that there are plans for at least a few episodes to air on the USA Network during WrestleMania 38 Week.

The episode on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to air on March 28 at 11pm ET after WWE RAW goes off the air. The episode on WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Undertaker is scheduled to air on March 29 at 10pm ET after WWE NXT goes off the air.

The WWE Evil series includes 8 one-hour episodes. The series is narrated by John Cena, who also serves as the Executive Producer and Creator. It was indicated in last week’s press release that all eight episodes will be released at once. In addition to Reigns and the Brothers of Destruction, the other 6 episodes focus on WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

There’s no word on if there are other episodes airing on USA, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full episode guide for WWE Evil, along with the trailer and full synopsis:

* EPISODE 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil.

* EPISODE 2 – The Miz: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz.

* EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”.

* EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE.

* EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within.

* EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE.

* EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains.

* EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

“The battle between good and evil is as old as time itself. But the line between the two is often blurred…and sometimes, what side you stand for is simply a matter of perspective. This fascinating subject matter is the focus of WWE EVIL, an entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical villains in WWE history. Journey into the deepest and darkest recesses of these WWE Superstars’ psyches, uncovering dastardly secrets and exploring the real-life motivations for their turn to the dark side. Examine the ultimate rogues in WWE; from the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, The Miz, and ‘Legit Boss’ Sasha Banks, to the ‘Billionaire Princess’ Stephanie McMahon, ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton and ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan, to the ‘Brothers of Destruction’ and the ‘Head of the Table’ himself, Roman Reigns! Discover why there is no light without darkness, and why there can be no hero…without a true villain.”